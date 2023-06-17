CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,008. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.22.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $347.89 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

