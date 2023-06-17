CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE PSA opened at $287.10 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.65 and a 200-day moving average of $292.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

