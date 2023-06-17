CVA Family Office LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.66.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

