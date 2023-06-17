CVA Family Office LLC Has $104,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $325.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

