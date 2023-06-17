CVA Family Office LLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

