CVA Family Office LLC Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

