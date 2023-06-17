CVA Family Office LLC Has $153,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95,339 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 408,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $455.03 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.16 and its 200-day moving average is $416.98.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

