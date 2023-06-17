CVA Family Office LLC Has $157,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3,942.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

