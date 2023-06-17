CVA Family Office LLC Has $159,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

ITW opened at $247.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.86 and a 200-day moving average of $230.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

