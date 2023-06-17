CVA Family Office LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $315.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.86 and a 200-day moving average of $279.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $321.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

