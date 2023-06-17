CVA Family Office LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,426. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $447.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $490.14 and a 200-day moving average of $497.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

