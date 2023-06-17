CVA Family Office LLC Has $69,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

