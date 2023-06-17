CVA Family Office LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 619,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,895,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 983,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,277,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

