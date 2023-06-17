CVA Family Office LLC Has $87,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $151.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.76 and a 200 day moving average of $150.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.