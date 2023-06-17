CVA Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,688 shares of company stock worth $10,019,132. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

