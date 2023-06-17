CVA Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $369.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $377.48. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.