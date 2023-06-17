CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $157.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.21 and a 52-week high of $178.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

