CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 354.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FCX opened at $39.92 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More

