CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.4% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $2,073,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.60 and its 200-day moving average is $155.12. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

