CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,271,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 398,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $3,360,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $702.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $667.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $691.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.