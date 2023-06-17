CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 673,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,241,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,398,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,956,000 after acquiring an additional 195,924 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWF opened at $272.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.88. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

