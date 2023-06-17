CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 120 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,590,000 after buying an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $502,267,000 after acquiring an additional 77,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average of $185.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

