CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after buying an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after acquiring an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $280.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.52 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

