CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,727,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,716,000 after buying an additional 551,120 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 498,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,824 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 607,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,925,000 after purchasing an additional 75,008 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.64%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

