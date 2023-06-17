CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 695 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $33.45 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

