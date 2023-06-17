CVA Family Office LLC Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,056,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 75,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

