CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,194.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $611.46 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,267.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

