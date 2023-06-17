CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

