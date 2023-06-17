CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 619 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of VMware by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

VMware stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $143.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.