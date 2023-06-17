CVA Family Office LLC Sells 106 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $219.95 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The firm has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

