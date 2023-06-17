CVA Family Office LLC Sells 127 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.56. The company has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

