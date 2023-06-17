CVA Family Office LLC Sells 25 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.
NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $483.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $477.13 and its 200-day moving average is $467.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.
