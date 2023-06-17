CVA Family Office LLC Sells 2,945 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

