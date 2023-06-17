CVA Family Office LLC Sells 325 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,361,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,828 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 75,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,789,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,368,000 after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 151,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

