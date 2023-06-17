CVA Family Office LLC Sells 368 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,970 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after buying an additional 7,534,774 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $342.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.86 and its 200-day moving average is $274.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

