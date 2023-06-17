CVA Family Office LLC Sells 65 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after purchasing an additional 288,702 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $341.24 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $496.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.42.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

