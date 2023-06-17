CVA Family Office LLC Sells 655 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $82.16 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

