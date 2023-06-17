CVA Family Office LLC Trims Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.68, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,905. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.