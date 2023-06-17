CVA Family Office LLC Trims Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

