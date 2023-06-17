CVA Family Office LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $170.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average is $164.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

