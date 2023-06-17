CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.83

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.83 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.88 ($0.19). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 14.88 ($0.19), with a volume of 16,866 shares traded.

CyanConnode Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £40.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,487.50 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.

About CyanConnode

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

