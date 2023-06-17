Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. Analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.