Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.76. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 105,345 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 14.4 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
