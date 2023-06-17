Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.76. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 105,345 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 14.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. Analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

