D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,288 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of D.R. Horton worth $46,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,203 shares of company stock worth $10,457,362 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $116.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

