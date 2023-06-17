DA Davidson Comments on Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million.

BSRR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $275.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 426,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 264,934 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

