Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.95. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 400,857 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Daré Bioscience Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 283.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

