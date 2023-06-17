DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.66.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

