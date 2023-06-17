Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $407.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.25. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

