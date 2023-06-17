Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.24

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.24 and traded as high as $12.41. Denny’s shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 722,734 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Denny’s Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.47 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 69.18%. Denny’s’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,651,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,389,000 after buying an additional 180,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Denny’s by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 567,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Denny’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 510,696 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Articles

