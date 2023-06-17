Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $499.31.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.28 and a 200-day moving average of $364.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

